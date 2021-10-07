Ivermectin was called a Covid "miracle" drug, championed by vaccine opponents, but research has shown that more than a third of 26 major trials of the drug for use on Covid have serious errors or signs of potential fraud.

Dr Kyle Sheldrick, of the University of New South Wales, who was one of the group investigating the studies, said there was no mastermind or conspiracy behind the false claims.

He told Lucy Hockings on BBC World News: "The main issue is that a very large number of these studies are simply fake. They are false. They either did not happen at all, did not happen as their authors described them or reported false results."