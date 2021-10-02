'Sudden death risk for runners like me'

BBC journalist Gem O'Reilly was 16 when she was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Now, 10 years later she's been signed off to run long distance.

Gem's condition, if unknown, could potentially cause sudden death through cardiac arrest and she is not alone.

Every week in the UK, 12 young people die from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Reporter and producer: Gem O'Reilly

Camera: Jamie Moreland & Vince Rogers

