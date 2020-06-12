BBC News

Coronavirus: 'I've not seen a GP face-to-face since before the pandemic'

Ministers say GP practices in England must offer face-to-face appointments to patients who want them, alongside offers of telephone and video consultations.

Figures show 57% of appointments were in person in July, well below the 80% seen before the pandemic.

The Royal College of GPs said it is concerned about a growing public perception that remote consultations are “substandard” compared with seeing a GP in the surgery.

It is calling for the government to urgently deliver on a manifesto pledge to provide an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024 so it can safely deliver care to patients.

The BBC heard from patients, and GP Simon Hodes.

