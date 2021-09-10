Vaccine creator says choice of UK boosters and first doses elsewhere is 'too simplistic'
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert has said the choice between offering Covid booster jabs in the UK or first doses to people in other countries is "too simplistic".
The creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab said the world needs a greater vaccine supply, so these choices don't need to be made.
Professor Gilbert also said that blood tests from people six months and a year after vaccinations had shown "strong maintenance" of an immune response.