Covid: Oxford jab creator says choice between booster and first doses is 'simplistic'
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert has said the choice between offering booster jabs in one country or first doses in another is "simplistic".
The creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab said the world needs a greater vaccine supply, so these choices don't need to be made.
Professor Gilbert also said that blood tests from people six months and a year after vaccinations had shown "strong maintenance" of an immune response.