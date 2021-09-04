The decision to vaccinate healthy 12-15 year-olds should be "entirely up to parents", Prof Anthony Harnden has said.

The deputy chairman of the JVCI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), told BBC Breakfast that parents needed to understand the risks and benefits and "make up their own minds whether they offer consent or not".

He said the issue was not "black and white" unlike adults getting the coronavirus vaccine.

His comments came after the JVCI said it would not recommend a rollout for 12-15 year-olds, as the benefits on health grounds alone were "marginal".