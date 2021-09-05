'My parents won't let me get the Covid vaccine'

In the US, France and Australia, the Covid-19 vaccine can be given to all teenagers over the age of 12.

On Friday vaccine experts in the UK recommended not to give the jab to all 12-15 year olds, but the Chief Medical Officers may take a different approach.

The BBC's Laura Foster speaks to one teen whose parents are stopping her from getting the jab, and finds out more about the work Teens for Vaccines does and what all this could mean for teenagers in the UK.

