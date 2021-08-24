The UK's largest ever study into autism hopes to answer questions such as why some autistic people have epilepsy or poor mental health outcomes and others do not.

The Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge is looking for 10,000 autistic people and their families to take part in the research.

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, who has three children with autism, is an ambassador for the Spectrum 10K project.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast about his parenting experience.