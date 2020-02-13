Lord Clarke has told an inquiry he was "not responsible" for blood products during his time as health minister.

About 3,000 people died after being given blood products containing HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s.

Lord Clarke is the first senior health minister from the time to testify during the inquiry into the scandal.

But he said the emerging controversy "hardly ever came across my desk".

Read more: Clarke denies responsibility for contaminated blood