BBC News

Covid: Which children can have the vaccine in the UK?

Hundreds of thousands of under-18s will now be offered the Covid vaccine in the UK.

They'll get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as that's the only one which has been approved for 12 to 17-year-olds - so far.

However, the news means that most children still aren't eligible for the jab - in keeping with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

BBC health reporter Laura Foster explains why, and why that might change in the future.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Health