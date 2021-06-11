Regular and strenuous exercise increases the risk of motor neurone disease (MND) in people who are genetically vulnerable, scientists have said.

One of the researchers at the University of Sheffield, Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock, told BBC World News that in the future they hoped to be able to work out the risk on an individual basis and offer counselling.

Nobody should change their exercising behaviour as a result of their study and for the vast majority of people it was not a risk factor, Dr Cooper-Knock said.