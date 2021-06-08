For years, people have stood in city centres and music festivals holding ‘FREE HUGS’ signs and offering an embrace to anyone who wanted it.

But the Covid pandemic put a stop to the Free Hugs movement - with social distancing guidelines and restrictions put in place in countries around the world.

The strict advice around hugging friends and family has been eased but it’s not yet clear when restrictions across the UK will be lifted further. A decision for what’s due to happen in England should be reached by June 14.

What have members of Free Hugs UK been up to during the pandemic? How do they feel about being potentially being allowed to hug again?

BBC health reporter, Laura Foster, has reunited some of them to hear why they fear hugging strangers could be a thing of the past.