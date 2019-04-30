Families involved in the NHS blood infection scandal have reacted to statements made by the Health Secretary who was giving evidence to a public inquiry into the scandal.

Matt Hancock said he acknowledged “the pain and suffering” caused to those involved and made reference to “a fair support scheme for the future”.

At least 5,000 people in the UK were estimated to be infected by HIV and hepatitis C after receiving contaminated drugs from the NHS, imported from the US in the 1970s and 1980s.

Su Gorman’s husband Steve Diamond was born with haemophilia and was given blood plasma products three times in his life, starting in 1976. He was later found to have contracted hepatitis C. Steve died in 2018 of multiple organ failure.

An inquiry into how infected blood affected thousands of patients across the UK who received contaminated products is ongoing.

In March, the UK government confirmed annual financial support payments for victims and their families.