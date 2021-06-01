Why is it harder to diagnose disorders on non-white skin?
After finding unexplained dark marks on her skin which she couldn’t explain, BBC reporter Bree Johnson decided to investigate why it seems harder to diagnose skin conditions on non-white people.
She speaks to Kanayo Dike-Oduah, who nearly died as a result of a rare skin disorder, and to Malone Mukwende, who wrote a guide to help medical professionals diagnose clinical signs on black and brown skin.
Professor Colin Melville, director of education and standards at the General Medical Council, says: "We want to be active in driving change that is real and effective in support of black and minority ethnic students, trainees, doctors and patients in the UK".