Scientists are trialling a pill that could minimise the effects of Covid-19 after a patient has been infected. The drug called Favipiravir is licensed in Japan for flu.

Kevin Blyth, professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Glasgow said he hoped the trial results would be out later this year.

He told BBC World News: "We really want to treat patients within the first few days of symptoms, before they really become unwell and our hope is that by doing that we can avoid people developing severe disease and avoid them even having to come to hospital or of course die in the end of Covid-19."