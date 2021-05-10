'We need to care for patients, but also ourselves'

Trainee surgeon Dan Gearon created a mental health charity for doctors after losing his anaesthetist cousin Liz to suicide in 2016.

Now as the pandemic starts to ease, he and other medics across the country are voicing the need to have better mental health services for them.

