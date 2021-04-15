Could Psilocybin help clinicians treat depression?

Psilocybin, a psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms, is as effective at reducing symptoms of depression as conventional treatment, a small, early-stage trial of 59 people has found.

Those taking part in Imperial College London's Centre for Psychedelic Research's trial were given either psilocybin or a common antidepressant called a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).

Dr Carhart-Harris who led the trial, told BBC World News that although more research needs to be done, in the future psilocybin could be added to the toolkit clinicians use to treat depression.

The scientists involved in the trial have warned against people trying to self-medicate.