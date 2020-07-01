Former cabinet minister Owen Paterson has spoken about the loss of his wife, Rose, who took her own life last year.

She was found in woodland near their home in Shropshire, in June.

Mr Paterson has launched a suicide prevention charity in her name and says it is important to talk about the issue more.

Speaking to BBC Woman's Hour, Mr Paterson revealed he and his family has been left in "anguish and misery".

