Reece caught coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020, but like many twenty-somethings, he wasn't hospitalised overnight.

What he thought would be a mild illness became a protracted nightmare with his partner Alice becoming his carer.

Months after his initial infection, he was diagnosed with CFS/ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) by his GP and referred to a specialist. His CFS/ME consultant later confirmed his CFS/ME symptoms were a form of 'long Covid' and referred him to a long Covid clinic.

Video Journalist: Lorna Acquah