FOMU: The fear of meeting up in a post-Covid world

A recent survey on behalf of the American Psychological Association found that 49% of adults reported feeling uncomfortable about returning to in-person interactions when the pandemic ends.

The poll of 3,013 adults who reside in the US found that adults who had received a Covid-19 vaccine were almost as likely to feel the same way as those who had not.

Clinical psychologist Ellen Hendriksen from the Centre for Anxiety and Related Disorders at Boston University told BBC World News what we can do about the so-called "fear of meeting up" in a post-pandemic world.