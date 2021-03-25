Coronavirus vaccines help protect people from getting seriously ill if they come into contact with the disease. But how do they work? And will a vaccine make you feel unwell?

The BBC's CrowdScience presenter Marnie Chesterton explains why a Covid vaccine can't give you the virus, and why it's normal to experience some mild side effects, such as a headache or a raised temperature.

Voice: Marnie ChestertonVideo journalist: Jennifer GreenGraphics: We Are Covert With thanks to virologist Prof Jonathan Ball, University of Nottingham