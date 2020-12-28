As coronavirus vaccines slowly roll out across the world, leaders are working hard to build confidence in them.

Religious leaders in particular can play a crucial role in convincing people to vaccinate.

Many are working hard to spread the news that vaccines are safe and effective, but as the BBC’s population reporter Stephanie Hegarty has been finding out, there are figures in almost every faith who are undermining that message, with some spreading misinformation which could lead to vaccine hesitancy.

Producer: Eloise Alanna

Executive Producer: Claire Williams