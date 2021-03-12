The European Union approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s single dose coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, making it the fourth jab to be used in the EU.

Johnson and Johnson’s chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels told BBC World News that they would start delivering the vaccine to the EU in the second half of April.

Mr Stoffels said that they would gear up production lines to a billion doses in the course of a year and be able to deliver to the United States, Europe and the rest of the world.

The single dose vaccine has already been approved for use in the United States and Canada.