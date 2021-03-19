Over the last year, more than 30,000 nursing students have stepped forward and volunteered to work for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Many are now on their final placements and preparing to graduate this year. The students from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are one of the first generations to have trained in an environment like this.

We’ve spoken to students around the UK about the challenges of training on the front line of a pandemic.

Producer: Vanessa Clarke

Editor: Phillip Edwards