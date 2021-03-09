Covid: How to do a lateral flow test at home

Coronavirus lateral flow tests are free and provide a quick result within 30 minutes. But how do you do one?

Secondary pupils across the UK are taking them as part of plans to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools.

All businesses in England can also request tests for their workers as part of the government's roadmap out of the pandemic.

Although the tests are quick, it's important they're done correctly to give accurate results.

Our health reporter Laura Foster explains.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.