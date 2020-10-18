Like one-in-10 women, Jessica Rafferty lives with endometriosis – a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere inside the body.

It can be incredibly painful, take years to diagnose and there is no known cure.

But Jessica is part of the search for effective treatments.

She is among 30 women taking part in the University of Edinburgh study looking at dichloroacetate, a drug currently used to treat rare metabolic conditions in children.