Everyone over 50, as well as front-line health and care workers and those with certain underlying health conditions, are expected to have been offered their first dose of the Covid vaccine by mid-April.

After that, the rest of the UK's adult population will be offered a jab.

Each of the vaccines has been rigorously tested and determined to be safe by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains where you are in the order.