For many, the past year has been one like no other: From ill health to loss of livelihoods and social networks, the pandemic has affected every part of our lives - including our mental health.

A recent study by Kings College London found many hospital staff treating the sickest coronavirus patients during the first wave were left traumatised by the experience, with 39% reporting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

One of the most common misconceptions about PTSD is that it mainly affects military personnel, but this isn't the case. Olivia, who endured a traumatic childbirth, and former Facebook moderator Chris were diagnosed with PTSD before the pandemic and have since sought treatment.

They shared their experience with the BBC.

