What next for South Africa's vaccine rollout?

After a study showing "disappointing" results for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the South Africa coronavirus variant, the country will be looking to the use Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson and Johnson vaccines instead, Prof Barry Schoub says.

Although, one option might be to combine a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with one of one of the others.

It was possible the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would protect against severe illness, Prof Schoub, who chairs South Africa's ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines, told BBC World News.

But more research needed to be done.