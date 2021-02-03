China has been developing Covid-19 vaccines since the very beginning of the pandemic.

It was the first country in the world to give a vaccine to some of its population in summer 2020.

It currently has 16 different vaccines at various stages of development, but the current front-runners are from Sinovac and Sinopharm.

China has agreed deals with more than 20 countries and has plans to export vaccines all over the world.

