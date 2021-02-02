WHO's chief scientist: Covid-19 virus is winning

The World Health Organization's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said the coronavirus is now "growing explosively in many parts of the world".

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur it appeared to be winning in the way it was mutating and boosting its transmission from person to person.

It was important the tools developed by scientists to fight the virus were used fairly and equitably, Dr Swaminathan explained.

"A lot depends on what we do in the coming weeks and months," she said.

