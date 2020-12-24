Vaccination volunteers to be given Covid jab

Volunteers who are being trained to help the NHS with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will now be given the jab themselves.

St John's Ambulance service says this is because, in helping, they have become frontline health workers.

The government has set itself a target to vaccinate its four priority groups before the middle of February.

St John's Ambulance says volunteers will not need to have the vaccine before they start helping out - but they will be wearing PPE and have learned good hygiene practices to keep both themselves and other people safe.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster has been finding out what training these volunteers have to go through before they can administer a shot for real.