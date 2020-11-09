A mum-of-two with stage four cancer says she feels safe enough to continue chemotherapy after receiving a leftover coronavirus vaccine.

Vicki Meredew was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - a terminal brain tumour - in August 2019.

The 41-year-old has already had months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy but her latest palliative treatment was put on hold because of the pandemic.

After a chance phone call with her GP to check where she was on the vaccine priority group list, she was able to get her first Covid-19 vaccine dose that day.

Vicki's due to restart chemotherapy in February after discussions with her oncologist.