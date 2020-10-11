How are Covid-19 vaccines being distributed across the world? As some countries start vaccinating their populations, others are being left behind. Millions of people in developing countries will have to wait until at least 2022 for the jab.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the world faces a ‘catastrophic moral failure’, adding the race to buy vaccines will only prolong the pandemic.

Reporter: Sofia Bettiza

Video and Visual Effects: Jilla Dastmalchi