The Prime Minister has warned over a very substantial risk of intensive care units in hospitals being overwhelmed by the spread of the coronavirus.

With the after effects of social mixing during the Christmas period still working its way through the NHS, there's mounting evidence of the strains on both resources and staff.

Fergal Keane last visited the Imperial Healthcare Trust’s St Mary’s and Charing Cross hospital in London last April.

He's been back to see how they're coping.

Filmed by Dave Bull