Many hospitals are still under intense pressure with the increasing number of Covid patients arriving.

Doctors say they are seeing more younger patients in their thirties and forties compared to the first wave.

The overall pattern of those at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying has not changed significantly and the older someone is, the greater their risk from Covid-19 - particularly those over the age of 65.

The BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym was given access to film at Croydon University Hospital in South London.

Camera: Harriet Bradshaw. Producer: Dominic Hurst. Edit: Jasper Capper