‘We also have to plan for future pandemics’

The US recorded its single highest number of daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday with more than 4,000 people dying with the disease according to Johns Hopkins University.

Speaking to BBC World News Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, a global health security expert at the university, said although vaccinations would have a positive outcome in the coming months, we also needed to scale up testing to find the infections.

We should not expect that the coronavirus pandemic is going to be the last event or even the worst, Dr Nuzzo explained, adding that she did not say this to incite fear but to encourage action planning.

