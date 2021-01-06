ICU hospital staff: 'Scared, sad, petrified, worried'

For the first since April the UK has recorded more than 1,000 daily Covid-related deaths – one of the highest figures of the pandemic.

Right now, London is at the epicentre of this crisis. Hospitals now have more Covid patients being admitted every day than they did at the peak in April. Many doctors and nurses say they're reaching breaking point.

The BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh has been allowed to film inside the intensive care unit at London's University College Hospital, which is one of the busiest in the capital.

Produced by Noel Titheradge

Filmed and edited by Adam Walker