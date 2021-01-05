Before Boris Johnson announced new tougher restrictions for England, the BBC was given exclusive access to a London hospital to see how staff were coping with Covid-19.

From nurses talking about crying when they get home to doctors asking people to stop “bending” the rules because it's leading to people in their 20s, 30s and 40s dying, these are the staff of St George’s Hospital.

