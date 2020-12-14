Tier 3 is the very high alert tier where people in England face the strictest measures.

From Wednesday, more than 34 million people will be in tier three, 21.5 million in tier two (high alert) and about 700,000 in tier one (medium alert).

There are exceptions to the rules in all tiers though for childcare and support bubbles.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster runs you though the list of things you can and cannot do in tier 3.

Video by Laura Foster, Mattea Bubalo and Mel Lou.