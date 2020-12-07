The pioneering work of neurosurgeon Owase Jeelani and his team at Great Ormond Street Hospital made headlines around the world when they separated conjoined twins Safa and Marwa last year.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that emotions played an important role in a surgeon's work.

"You stick to the facts and address the facts of the case but then you need to bring in your emotional side. That has to be a part of your decision making," he said.

