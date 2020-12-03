A complete return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic is years away, Prof Dale Fisher, chairman of the World Health Organisation's global outbreak and response network has said.

He told BBC World News: "I think over the next year or two things will loosen up quite a lot. I think we will eventually get back to normal but will that take three years or 10 years, I don't know."

He said there were a number of challenges ahead with the distribution of vaccines, encouraging people to have them and not get complacent about the risks from the virus as time went.

Prof Fisher was speaking to Lucy Hocking on BBC World News.