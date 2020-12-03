Prof Van-Tam: 'We need to be properly confident the vaccine works'
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam says until they are "properly confident about how the vaccine works", people will still have to follow the rules until after they have been vaccinated.
He said the first vaccine to be rolled out would require a two-dose schedule.
Mr Van-Tam was answering questions from viewers in a BBC News special who wanted to know about when they might be able to have more contact with elderly relatives.