A leading breastfeeding charity in the UK says it is in "a desperate situation" trying to support mothers who have given birth in lockdown.

Between April and September, The National Breastfeeding Helpline answered 125 per cent more calls than they did in the same period last year.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, face-to-face professional and peer support was cancelled, and simple procedures like tongue-tie operations were severely restricted.

The situation has left many new mothers feeling like failures, as Ellie Costello reports.