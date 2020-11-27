More vaccines need to be developed in the fight against coronavirus, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said.

She told BBC World News some vaccines might benefit certain groups more than others such as pregnant women or older people, while some might give better immunity or be more affordable.

"It is important that trials must continue. Trials of these early vaccines have given us some results but also (there are) a couple of dozen more that are currently in human trials.

"We need to get to the end of those to then have a choice, a basket of vaccines that we can choose from and be able to target them to different situations in countries with different populations," she said.

