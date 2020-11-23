A 14-year-old transgender boy is starting legal proceedings against NHS England over delays to gender reassignment treatment.

The teenager has waited over a year for a referral to the only NHS gender clinic for children and adolescents, run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

The teenager, who wants to be known as Reece, told the BBC he "ideally" would not have to bring legal action.

But he says he had no choice because "nobody else is sticking up for trans young people".

NHS England says a review is under way.