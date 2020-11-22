Cancer patient, 20, in fight for experimental treatment

Cancer Research UK says some patients with rare cancers are struggling to get access to experimental drugs even if their doctors want to use them.

The organisation said more people were seeking private care.

Health Editor Hugh Pym has been speaking to one patient who’s private insurer would not pay for a drug which might help her. AXA PPP Healthcare has said that the drug in question is not licensed and not approved by NICE. It added that it was continuing to fund other treatment.