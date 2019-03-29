Cancer patient: 'It is just inhumane'

Cancer Research UK says some patients with rare cancers are struggling to get access to experimental drugs even if their doctors want to use them.

The organisation said more people were seeking private care. Our Health Editor Hugh Pym has been speaking to one patient whose private insurer will not pay for a drug which might help her.

AXA PPP Healthcare has said that the drug in question is not licensed or approved by NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). The company added that it was continuing to fund other treatment.

Produced by Dominic Hurst. Video Journalist Harriet Bradshaw