Claire, a shop manager in Romford, has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell about the abuse she has experienced at work during the Covid pandemic.

There has been a rise in verbal abuse and physical assaults towards staff this year, according to figures from the Co-op.

It’s thought that reminding shoppers of new rules, such as wearing masks and social distancing, has sparked the antisocial behaviour towards frontline shop workers.

