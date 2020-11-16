Diabetes: My baby saved my life

Doctors specialising in type 1 diabetes say they are increasingly concerned about the mental health impact on patients, especially young women.

Diabetes UK estimates up to 40% of young women, aged 15-35 with type 1, will suffer from an associated eating disorder at some point. Now NHS England has developed pilot schemes to try to understand the problems.

BBC News correspondent Jeremy Cooke met one young woman on the pilot scheme. Parts of this report were filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.

